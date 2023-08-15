MPs poised to begin deliberations on controversial education bill
One proposal is to allow provinces to override school governing bodies’ language and admission policies
15 August 2023 - 05:00
MPs are expected on Tuesday to begin their clause-by-clause deliberations on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which contains wide-ranging reforms of legislation governing schools and teachers.
Among its most controversial provisions are new powers for provincial heads of education, allowing them to override school governing bodies’ language and admission policies, prison terms of up to 12 months for parents whose children do not attend school, and tighter regulation of home schooling...
