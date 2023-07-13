Improving SA as a global ally requires institutional reform

We live in an international environment characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

This world, the product of the clash of declining and rising empires, demands an explanation from specialists of why and how we arrived at this state and what will happen next.

Would international relations and foreign policy specialists be able to do so? For any serious African scholar, the context is important: interpreting the world and its impact requires African lenses, but which lenses precisely and to what purpose? What can Africans do to alter their most unfavourable place in the world?

To expect the subspecies of social scientist known as the international relations scholar to deliver on such high expectations would be dangerous. Don't forget, this mostly Western-orientated scholarly community (in service of the empire, some would say) actively undermined the communist project. But few, if any, of their members could predict the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Worse, their triumphalist declarations of the so-called “end of history” and the success of democracy and the free market did not do the Russians or Iraqis any good, nor did they address persistent and deepening inequalities between the global North and South. Now, here we are, at the precipice of another historical turning point. The West and Russia are at each other's throats. As Ukraine descends into hell, this scholarly community actively encourages war. How can we make sense of these “turning points”?

Humanity hardly had time to comprehend the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic when underlying post-Cold War tensions between Russia and members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) surfaced. The US intensified its intent to isolate Russia by supporting the integration of peripheral parts of the former Soviet Union into European and Atlantic institutions.

Not for the first time, Russia pushed back against what it perceived as an encroachment on its sphere of influence. After a series of crisis events, on February 24 2022, Russia unleashed a full-spectrum war on Ukraine. On this day, the world changed. Writing soon after the invasion started, a commentator noted: “History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no-one imagined weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed.”

The strategic calculations informing the US, the EU, Nato, Russia, the Ukraine government, and other influential players such as China or Turkey, are under scrutiny by experts and the public alike. The conflagration — increasingly dangerous and cruel — has severe consequences for the world at large.

What are these shifts? The Western liberal rules-based world order — meant to make the world safe for democracy and capitalism — is on the back foot, and its failures result in deepening division and conflict between and among the north and south.