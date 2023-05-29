National / Education

No books at all in 43% of SA households with young children

Research shows parents and caregivers largely believe learning happens at creche or at school, and that teaching is the responsibility of teachers

29 May 2023 - 13:08
A recent study has highlighted how reading and storytelling are neglected in many households. Picture: 123RF
There are no books at all in 43% of SA households with young children, and just 16% of these homes contain more than five books, according to research released on Monday by the UN children's agency Unicef.

The study highlights how reading and storytelling are neglected in many households and comes hard on the heels of results of the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) 2021, which found 81% of SA’s grade 4 children could not read for meaning. Reading for meaning refers to the ability to extract meaning from a section of text, and is a vital skill a child needs to acquire to progress through the school curriculum.

“Access to books and in turn reading and storytelling is critical because it sets the child up for foundational literacy in formal school,” said Unicef SA deputy representative Muriel Mafico. “The first 1,000 days of life are when a child’s brain develops the fastest. Listening to stories and playing is an essential part of a child’s development to get the best start in life,” she said.

The research was commissioned by Unicef and the department of basic education. It included 1,422 participants in all nine provinces from both urban and rural settings and explored the knowledge, attitudes and practices of caregivers responsible for children up to the age of 6 years 

It found even though 58% of households had access to some books, only 32% of caregivers reported reading regularly to young children, with many of them saying babies and toddlers under the age of 2 years were too young for books and play. Parents were using television and cellphones as an easy distraction, with 71% reporting that children used these devices frequently, said the researchers.

“The frequent use of TV for all young children from the ages of 0-6 years old is very concerning, and this appears to be used as a pacifier on a regular basis,” they wrote in their preliminary findings report.

“The practices of storytelling, reading and access to books needs to be addressed as this impacts on the foundational literacy levels in formal schooling and on the child’s ability for learning how to communicate,” they said.

Parents and caregivers had limited knowledge about the links between learning through play and positive early childhood development, found the study. They largely believed learning happened at creche or at school, and that teaching was the responsibility of teachers. Many caregivers saw learning as a formal, structured activity conducted by a teacher, said the researchers.

Drawing and painting were not common and were reported by just 33% of caregivers, while 71% of respondents said they rarely played traditional games with the children in their care. These kinds of activities help children develop hand-eye co-ordination, fine motor skills, and problem-solving abilities that help lay the foundation for school-based learning.

The education department was not immediately available to comment.

The Pirls 2021 study showed Covid-19 had deepened SA’s reading crisis, with the proportion of 9- and 10-year olds who do not comprehend what they read worsening from 78% in 2016.

SA participants obtained the lowest average reading score of all 57 countries taking part in Pirls 2021, with just 288 points, sharply down from the 320 in 2016. This meant they were one full year behind where they should be, as 40 points equates to a year of learning. 

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Children are a silent casualty of the wage deal

The government has bowed to those who shout loudest. Their victory comes at the expense of SA’s most vulnerable.
1 month ago

DG Murray Trust calls on government to subsidise nutritious food for children

Aim is to avert stunted growth which has risen dramatically since 2016
1 month ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Never mind blackouts and Russophilia — education is the disaster

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s speech makes it clear the government has no plan to address reading crisis
1 week ago
