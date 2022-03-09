Health and education get biggest slices of Eastern Cape budget

The Eastern Cape’s health and education departments will receive almost three-quarters of the provincial government’s R87.8bn 2022/2023 budget.

The education department is to receive R38bn, while the health department will get R27bn, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said on Tuesday in his budget speech at the legislature in Bhisho.

The budget comes amid a 1.8% contraction in the province’s GDP in the last quarter of 2021.

“The 2022 medium-term main policy priorities are economic recovery and fiscal consolidation as we tread these uncharted territories,” Mvoko said. “This budget is characterised with budget reprioritisation, balancing the liquidity of the provincial revenue fund. This means we cannot do everything we want at the same time.”

Government salaries remain the biggest budget item, accounting for accounting for two-thirds of expenditure, he said.