National / Education

Universities get an ultimatum on vaccine mandates

Drop Covid-19 mandates by Tuesday or we will see you in court, says Universities Alliance SA

07 March 2022 - 15:32
Universities in SA have been warned to scrap vaccine mandates or face litigation. Picture: FILE/BLOOMBERG
Universities in SA have been warned to scrap vaccine mandates or face litigation. Picture: FILE/BLOOMBERG

The Universities Alliance SA (Uasa) has demanded that universities reconsider and abandon their vaccine mandate policies by the close of business on Tuesday. If this is not done, the alliance said it would be left with no alternative but to engage in litigation. 

In a statement issued on its behalf by Stephen G May Attorneys, Uasa said the policies are “irrational, medically unjustified [and] in any event wholly outdated”.

Numerous universities implemented vaccine mandates in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uasa, which is made up of students, parents and staff from universities throughout SA, is acting with the African Christian Democratic Party. Both are acting “in terms of section 38 of the constitution ... to defend the constitutional rights of affected people at universities through various means, including, if it cannot be avoided, through litigation”.

The attorneys said the stance adopted by both parties has nothing to do with an “unscientific outright rejection” of vaccines generally.

However, they believe the mandates constitute forced experimentation.

“Requiring staff, students and other stakeholders to receive into their bodies experimental Covid-19 vaccines that are not historically tested and acceptable attenuated vaccines. And requiring individuals to present proof of vaccination by Covid-19 vaccine to access university campuses and to continue with studies and work, alternatively to be subjected to discriminatory constraints.” 

According to the statement, Universities SA, an umbrella organisation comprising 26 public universities, endorses these mandates.

Uasa said they are targeting universities falling under three categories:

  • Those that have already implemented mandates;
  • Those that have stated their intentions to introduce mandates; and
  • Those that now have no intention of implementing any such policy “but are nonetheless employing coercive measures to increase Covid-19 vaccine uptake”.

Uasa said it has engaged in consultations with several universities where it identified critical legal, procedural and scientific shortcomings.

“From these consultative attempts, it would be readily apparent that our clients’ stance ... [is] a grave reservation about the present mandates, which rob those people affected by them of, inter alia, their right to choose, which itself is an affront to their dignity.”

The statement threatens a group application to the Constitutional Court rather than bringing action against each university. 

“Both our clients expected that universities in SA, having taken months in many instances to formulate their mandates under the now historical Delta variant, would have followed the evidence closely and the effect of the Omicron variant, more especially given that these Covid-19 vaccine mandates constitute drastic and unprecedented measures which encroach on a raft of human rights, not least of which are the rights to human dignity, bodily integrity, education and fair labour relations.

“Evidently this has not been the case, demonstrating a complete lack of good faith and intention to comply with the constitution and in the interests of human life.”

The parties allege:

  • Universities have not undertaken to take responsibility for vaccine injuries or death;
  • The mandates discriminate against less affluent students as they cannot afford the weekly Covid-19 tests, which is an alternative to vaccination in many of the mandate policies;
  • The denial of vaccine injuries and even death is not only obtuse but morally reprehensible; and 
  • Universities have failed by not taking into consideration the drastic effects of the mandates on emotional, mental and physical health.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Rich nations still drag heels over SA and India’s vaccine patent waiver

The EU, UK and Switzerland are showing little sign of softening their opposition to change
Opinion
6 days ago

Has the government abandoned vaccination?

Vaccine uptake has dropped dramatically and there appears to be no push from the president or the national health department to change this
Features
2 weeks ago

Commission for Gender Equality slammed for views on Covid-19 vaccination

The medical fraternity is up in arms about the commission’s views which it says will foster vaccine hesitancy among women
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa sells R2.1m Ankole cow to Motsepe
National
2.
De Lille’s department struggles to get government ...
National
3.
Sars disallows R1.8bn of R2.9bn in home office ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa defends SA’s stance on Russia-Ukraine ...
National
5.
Treasury notice on procurement is advice, not an ...
National

Related Articles

SA vaccine maker Biovac to get R2.3bn to fund expansion

National / Health

War in Ukraine does not threaten African Covid-19 vaccine supplies, says WHO

National / Health

Moderna on collision course with SA and WHO on vaccine patents

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.