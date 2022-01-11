Law forces state to stop publishing matric results on media platforms
To comply with Popia, all learners will have to obtain their statement of results from their respective schools
11 January 2022 - 17:20
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says a law governing the protection of personal information that came into force in 2021 means that matric results will no longer be published on public media platforms, as has been previously the case.
Student bodies have long called for the state to refrain from publishing results of individuals on public platforms, saying that it contributes to depression and suicide...
