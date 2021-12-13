Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Educational tech in a world of hybrid working
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Home
Educational technology in a world of hybrid working is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Schoonwinkel says distance learning and home education are no longer purely for children who struggle with mainstream schooling. “There’s an education revolution taking place and a new generation of learners can adapt to the new world through online learning,” she says.
Join the discussion:
The educator talks about changes that have taken place in the education industry in the last 18 months, as a result of the pandemic, but also as technology has evolved.
She also explains why online learning has the potential to become the new norm, highlighting that the new generation of learners is different, while online learning appeals to a wide range of students, from athletes who need flexibility to children whose families travel frequently.
Ultimately, Schoonwinkel advocates for this type of learning saying the approach prepares children for tertiary education and the new working world, “a hybrid environment that’s unlikely to return to pre-Covid norms”.
Topics of discussion include Optimi Home’s business model; ways in which the company has differentiated itself from other online education players; trends in the sector; the differences between live online learning vs traditional internet base courses; and educational technology’s place in a world of hybrid working.
