PODCAST | Educational tech in a world of hybrid working

Educational technology in a world of hybrid working is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Home.

Schoonwinkel says distance learning and home education are no longer purely for children who struggle with mainstream schooling. “There’s an education revolution taking place and a new generation of learners can adapt to the new world through online learning,” she says.

