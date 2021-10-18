Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The rise of edtech and its roll in job creation and equality in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to John Shaw, CEO of Teneo, an online learning platform
The growth of online leaning in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Shaw, CEO of Teneo, an online learning platform.
The explosion of online teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic has made educational technology one of the big winners in the venture capital space but the biggest question is if this upward trend will change the trajectory of edtech adoption in SA.
Join the discussion:
Started in 2018, Teneo began with fewer than 100 learners, having now grown to 9,000 during lockdown, on track to reach 20,000 by 2022. Shaw says their biggest differentiator is that they offer live, scheduled classes, which is a departure from the “flexible, anytime” learning model that has been a feature of online learning for a long time.
Shaw says the online education revolution is here to stay but more work needs to be done to make such methods of learning accessible to people in SA where computing devices and internet access remain out of reach for many.
Topics of discussion include: Teneo’s business model; growth of online learning in SA and around the world; whether online education is everyone; the effects of Covid-19 on the education sector; whether or not online leaning is here to stay; Teneo's funding journey and growth; and an outlook for the business going further.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.