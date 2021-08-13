National / Education

More than 100‚000 applications for Gauteng schools in four days

Education department records more than 100‚000 grade 8 applications after opening online admissions for the 2022 academic year

13 August 2021 - 17:20 Belinda Pheto
Students are shown in class at Irene Middle Farm School in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE
Students are shown in class at Irene Middle Farm School in Johannesburg. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LUBABALO LESOLLE

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has given the thumbs up to a two-phase application system for the province's schools.

The department recorded more than 100‚000 grade 8 applications in just four days after opening up the online system for the 2022 academic year.

Applications opened on Tuesday and the department said that by Wednesday‚ they had surpassed the 50‚000 mark‚ with more than 52‚000 successful applications being reached on the second day of the 2022 online admissions in Gauteng.

This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase one applications‚ which started on Tuesday and will end on September 3‚ are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.

Phase two applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022, but are not in a public school in Gauteng. This phase will end on October 8.

“We are vindicated that the two-phase process was in the best interest of both learners and parents‚” Lesufi said.

“Applications began smoothly on Tuesday‚ with some parents having to overcome a few challenges,” the department said in a statement. 

By noon on Friday‚ the department had recorded 104‚504 successful applications. It said this milestone was indicative of the hard work put in by staff who are handling an average of 5‚000 calls a day at the education department's contact and walk-in centres.

TimesLIVE

Rally to Read: Bursting with pride

A teacher’s words underscore the impact of the Rally to Read rural schools programme
Features
1 day ago

DAVID BENATAR: Should vaccination be mandatory?

Practices ranging from forcible vaccination to nonpunitve measures have to be weighed in polemic over ethics
Opinion
2 days ago

The best of both worlds: online and direct tuition

Remote teaching is useful in the African context, but face-to-face interaction has its place, says Henley Africa dean Jon Foster-Pedley
News & Fox
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa tells Zondo he fought behind the scenes
National
2.
Draft emergency tax measures published for public ...
National
3.
Rules for generation of 100MW finally gazetted
National
4.
Ramaphosa waiting for Zondo report before ...
National
5.
Zondo hears that Ramaphosa’s neglect of ...
National

Related Articles

‘No money’ to fix vandalised schools

National / Education

Lessons from return of Grade 7s to school will determine when high-schoolers ...

National / Education

Primary schools return on Monday amid unrest destruction

National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.