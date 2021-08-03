Cost to repair schools damaged in unrest pegged at R141m
KwaZulu-Natal education department has no money for repairs but will raise the issue with its national counterpart
03 August 2021 - 18:36
It will cost an estimated R141m to fix the 158 schools vandalised and looted during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but where the funding will come from remains an open question, parliament heard on Tuesday.
The damage is the latest in a series of blows to the basic education sector, which has faced a surge in vandalism to school property during the lockdown imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a series of budget cuts implemented by the Treasury as it sought to rein in debt and stabilise government finances...
