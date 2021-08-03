National / Education Cost to repair schools damaged in unrest pegged at R141m KwaZulu-Natal education department has no money for repairs but will raise the issue with its national counterpart

It will cost an estimated R141m to fix the 158 schools vandalised and looted during the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, but where the funding will come from remains an open question, parliament heard on Tuesday.

The damage is the latest in a series of blows to the basic education sector, which has faced a surge in vandalism to school property during the lockdown imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a series of budget cuts implemented by the Treasury as it sought to rein in debt and stabilise government finances...