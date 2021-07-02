National / Education

FREE TO READ | Negotiating the tertiary education journey

Guidance from school subject choices to accommodation, funding and overseas study

02 July 2021 - 14:18
The journey to higher learning, while exhilarating, is seldom without its challenges. Students have plenty to overcome before they even arrive in the lecture hall — from choosing the right subjects for a chosen career to finding the funds to pay for a qualification.

The rising cost of education, which often includes accommodation, excludes many aspirant students from further study. Access to funding is an ongoing challenge, and the pandemic has exacerbated the financial strain experienced by many households.

The journey to higher learning should be open to everyone, not just those with the means to pay.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.