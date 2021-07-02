FREE TO READ | Negotiating the tertiary education journey

The journey to higher learning, while exhilarating, is seldom without its challenges. Students have plenty to overcome before they even arrive in the lecture hall — from choosing the right subjects for a chosen career to finding the funds to pay for a qualification.

The rising cost of education, which often includes accommodation, excludes many aspirant students from further study. Access to funding is an ongoing challenge, and the pandemic has exacerbated the financial strain experienced by many households.

The journey to higher learning should be open to everyone, not just those with the means to pay.

Anél Lewis

