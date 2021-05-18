WATCH: Has Covid-19 killed the MBA?

We live in turbulent and complicated times and business schools are not immune to the uncertainties that now afflict so many aspects of our social and economic lives.

Covid-19 just brought forward some of the searching questions around the future of business schools and the much-debated MBA. Author Yuval Harari cautions of a momentous, historical epoch we are living through in which the future of work is almost impossible to imagine.

Added to this, the quality of today’s leaders poses some serious philosophical and strategic questions for business schools, such as what they are, what they want to be, and whether they should be satisfied with what they are.



Michael Avery spoke to Maurice Radebe, head and director of Wits Business School and Jon Foster-Pedley, dean and director of Henley Business School, Africa, about the future of business schools and the MBA in the wake of the pandemic.