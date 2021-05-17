National / Education

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Data shows urgent need for education intervention

Michael Avery and a panel discuss the findings from Wave 4, a survey that highlights the effects of school closures and educational inequality

17 May 2021 - 15:24 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB
Picture: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

“Nothing happens. Nobody comes, nobody goes. It’s awful.” Samuel Beckett’s iconic quip in Waiting for Godot encapsulates the way it’s felt waiting for a vaccine in SA. During the peak of the first wave in 2020, a study conducted by an academic consortium, National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), offered policymakers unrivalled insights into almost real-time effects of the coronavirus lockdown on households across the country.

Last week, Wave 4 was published and the findings are equally fascinating, as the effects of school closures on educational inequality call out for urgent policy interventions. This penultimate wave of the survey helps to provide a window of insight into the state of SA society during the onset of the second wave of Covid-19.

Michael Avery spoke to Nic Spaull, an economist at Stellenbosch University and the co-principal investigator of the Nids-Cram study; Mpumi Mohohlwane, deputy director: research, monitoring and evaluation at the department of basic education; and Ronelle Burger, professor in the economics department of Stellenbosch University.

Michael Avery and a panel discuss the findings from Wave 4, a survey that highlights the effects of school closures and educational inequality.

Germany bucks birth trend with rise nine months after its first lockdown

As birth rates fall in the US and China, Germany records a rise
World
4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: How 71% of SA wants the vaccine, but only 1% has had it

New research this week shows that nearly three-quarters of South Africans want the Covid vaccine — the highest estimate of ‘vaccine intent’ seen yet ...
Features
5 days ago

Get kids back in school, full-time, today

After a year of research, the evidence is clear: school attendance has not significantly worsened infections
Features
5 days ago

Studies show the terrible toll of lockdown on poor pupils

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had a devastating effect on schooling
National
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State offers public servants 1.5% salary ...
National
2.
Both sides in Zuma arms deal trial ready for a ...
National
3.
Medical aids to pay at least R300 a shot
National / Health
4.
Fraud and corruption case against Jacob Zuma is ...
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: How the tender dice was loaded to ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.