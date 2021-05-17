National / Education Lack of regular schooling severely harming pupils’ progress Education department favours resumption of full-time classes BL PREMIUM

The department of education wants all primary schoolchildren to return to full-time classes following evidence of devastating learning losses over 2020.

Primary schoolchildren in schools without facilities to manage social distancing have not been in full-time school since schools closed last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Poor schools — about 80% of all schools — have been worst affected...