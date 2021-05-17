Lack of regular schooling severely harming pupils’ progress
Education department favours resumption of full-time classes
17 May 2021 - 19:20
The department of education wants all primary schoolchildren to return to full-time classes following evidence of devastating learning losses over 2020.
Primary schoolchildren in schools without facilities to manage social distancing have not been in full-time school since schools closed last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Poor schools — about 80% of all schools — have been worst affected...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now