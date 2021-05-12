National / Education LOCKDOWN Studies show the terrible toll of lockdown on poor pupils The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown had a devastating effect on schooling BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have had a devastating effect on schooling, with new research showing that primary schoolchildren in poor areas learnt between 50% and 75% less in 2020 than they did the year before.

Research also shows that neither primary nor high schools are primary sites of infection and that the teacher deaths that occurred in 2020 were unrelated to whether schools were open...