NSFAS will still fund undergraduate teaching and nursing student programmes CEO clears up confusion caused by circular by saying only postgraduate studies will no longer be funded

Undergraduate teaching and nursing programmes will still be funded by the government’s bursary scheme for disadvantaged students, the fund’s CEO said on Tuesday.

In a circular sent out to universities recently, Andile Nongogo, CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), wrote that the list of funded qualifications was being reviewed before the start of the 2021 academic year...