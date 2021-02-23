National / Education MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now Get instant access to your results on our matric website BL PREMIUM

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2020 have achieved a pass rate of 76.2%‚ a drop from 81.3% in the previous year.

PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will only be released after 12pm today...