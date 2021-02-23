MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now
Get instant access to your results on our matric website
23 February 2021 - 05:00
The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2020 have achieved a pass rate of 76.2%‚ a drop from 81.3% in the previous year.
PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will only be released after 12pm today...
