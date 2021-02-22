National / Education ‘Bloodbath’ averted with quality matric passes despite drop in pass rate Basic education minister Angie Motshekga welcomes pass rate in a year dominated by Covid-19 crisis BL PREMIUM

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate dropped to 76.2% in 2020, down about five percentage points from the previous year.

“As much as we had a drop I am grateful to all South Africans, teachers and learners. I was expecting a bloodbath,” basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday, referring to the Covid-19 crisis which continues to interrupt learning...