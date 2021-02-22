‘Bloodbath’ averted with quality matric passes despite drop in pass rate
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga welcomes pass rate in a year dominated by Covid-19 crisis
22 February 2021 - 17:35
The National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate dropped to 76.2% in 2020, down about five percentage points from the previous year.
“As much as we had a drop I am grateful to all South Africans, teachers and learners. I was expecting a bloodbath,” basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Monday, referring to the Covid-19 crisis which continues to interrupt learning...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now