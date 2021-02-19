IEB matric pass rate drops slightly to 98.07%

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric class of 2020 scored a pass rate of 98.07%, slightly lower than the 98.82% recorded in the previous year.
All candidates who passed achieved a pass that is good enough to enter tertiary study, with 88.42% of the cohort qualifying for degree study, marginally down from 89.51% in 2019...
