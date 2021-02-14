National / Education More than 16,000 learners yet to be placed in schools, Angie Motshekga says Education minister holds a media briefing on the readiness of schools for their opening on Monday BL PREMIUM

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says it is all systems go for the start of the 2021 school calendar when learners go back to school on Monday, despite 16,117 pupils still waiting for their admissions to be confirmed.

Briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools on Sunday, Motshekga said in light of Covid-19, the health and safety of teachers, staff and learners remained the priority. The pandemic, which has claimed more than 1,300 educators to date, disrupted the 2020 school year, forcing the department to adopt a revised school calendar, and open schools in a phased manner when the country moved to level 3 lockdown in June 2020. There have been 4,759 Covid-19 cases at schools across the country since the lockdown began in March 2020...