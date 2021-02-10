National / Education Some teachers wary about getting the jab Many factors seen as contributing to scepticism about vaccination BL PREMIUM

A survey has shown that the government might face an uphill battle to get all teachers vaccinated against the coronavirus.

SA will soon start its vaccination rollout, in which health-care workers are first in line to get the Covid-19 jab. Education unions have pushed for teachers, who are essential workers, to be next in line. But a survey done by the SA Teachers Union (SAOU) shows that there is a risk that a significant number of teachers will not be willing to get the vaccine...