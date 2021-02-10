Some teachers wary about getting the jab
Many factors seen as contributing to scepticism about vaccination
10 February 2021 - 20:29
A survey has shown that the government might face an uphill battle to get all teachers vaccinated against the coronavirus.
SA will soon start its vaccination rollout, in which health-care workers are first in line to get the Covid-19 jab. Education unions have pushed for teachers, who are essential workers, to be next in line. But a survey done by the SA Teachers Union (SAOU) shows that there is a risk that a significant number of teachers will not be willing to get the vaccine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now