Universities aim to start academic year by April

Universities are gearing up to start the new academic year only in the first week of April, with a few aiming to kick off in March.

Delays in the completion of the 2020 academic year resulted in registrations for the new academic year being pushed back to late March for most universities.

At least two universities in Gauteng said their first-year programmes were already full. Those who are still awaiting their matric results to secure space in universities may have to look for something else to do in 2021.

University of Pretoria spokesperson Prim Gower said their new academic year would start on March 15.

“The university has an online registration process,” Gower said.

“Online registration for first-year students will commence from March 1. However, there are significant aspects that must be completed by conditionally admitted students before they can start with classes on March 15, such as: complete online registration; pay initial fees; complete and submit valid study contracts; attend academic orientation and a now-online Welcome Day.”