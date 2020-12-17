National / Education Angie Motshekga lashes out at court decision on leaked papers BL PREMIUM

The ruling by the high court in Pretoria setting aside the government’s decision to have leaked maths and science papers rewritten was fraught with errors, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday, adding that her legal team was analysing some of these.

She did not say what action her department will take once the process to identify and analyse the errors is complete. ..