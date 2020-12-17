Angie Motshekga lashes out at court decision on leaked papers
17 December 2020 - 17:37
The ruling by the high court in Pretoria setting aside the government’s decision to have leaked maths and science papers rewritten was fraught with errors, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday, adding that her legal team was analysing some of these.
She did not say what action her department will take once the process to identify and analyse the errors is complete. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now