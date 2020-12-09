Sadtu in court move to block order on rewriting leaked matric papers
Forcing pupils to sit mathematics and science exams again is unlawful, union says
09 December 2020 - 19:25
The decision by the department of basic education to order matric pupils to rewrite two leaked mathematics and science examination papers is unlawful and must be interdicted, SA’s largest teachers’ union says in a court application.
The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) wants the decision to be reviewed and set aside on the basis of illegality...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now