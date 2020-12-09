National / Education Sadtu in court move to block order on rewriting leaked matric papers Forcing pupils to sit mathematics and science exams again is unlawful, union says BL PREMIUM

The decision by the department of basic education to order matric pupils to rewrite two leaked mathematics and science examination papers is unlawful and must be interdicted, SA’s largest teachers’ union says in a court application.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) wants the decision to be reviewed and set aside on the basis of illegality...