Provinces rush to keep matrics safe from virus after government U-turn The large number of pupils, combined with Covid-19 protocols, is a huge logistical challenge and requires additional examination centres and staff

Just hours before the first matric exams were scheduled to be written on Thursday morning, the basic education department changed its position on students who have Covid-19, sending provinces scrambling to put the necessary arrangements in place to accommodate those who have tested positive.

It previously said students who had Covid-19 or failed on-site temperature screening tests would not be allowed to enter examination centres and would have to wait until the middle of 2021 to write their papers.