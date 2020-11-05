EXAMS
Provinces rush to keep matrics safe from virus after government U-turn
The large number of pupils, combined with Covid-19 protocols, is a huge logistical challenge and requires additional examination centres and staff
05 November 2020 - 16:48
UPDATED 05 November 2020 - 17:38
Just hours before the first matric exams were scheduled to be written on Thursday morning, the basic education department changed its position on students who have Covid-19, sending provinces scrambling to put the necessary arrangements in place to accommodate those who have tested positive.
It previously said students who had Covid-19 or failed on-site temperature screening tests would not be allowed to enter examination centres and would have to wait until the middle of 2021 to write their papers.
