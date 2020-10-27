National / Education Exam system ready to roll despite Covid-19, education department assures parliament More than a million candidates are expected to write their matric exams in November, the largest cohort ever to do so at the same time BL PREMIUM

Despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, standards have been maintained and provinces are ready for pupils to write their matric exams, the basic education department assured parliament on Tuesday.

More than a million candidates are expected to write their matric exams in November, the largest cohort ever to do so at the same time, after the June exams were postponed when SA went into lockdown on March 27. The large number, combined with Covid-19 protocols, has compelled provincial education departments to set up extra examination centres and hire additional invigilators and markers.