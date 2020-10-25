RISK ASSESSMENTS
Prospects good for most universities to complete 2020 academic year
Most universities look set to complete academic year despite disruptions
25 October 2020 - 18:49
None of SA’s universities were at a high risk of not completing the 2020 academic year as of mid-September, says the department of higher education, science and technology.
Of the country’s 26 universities, 19 were at low risk and seven were at medium risk when the report was compiled in September, the department’s deputy director-general for higher education, Diane Parker, told parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology during a briefing on Friday.
