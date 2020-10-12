Parktown Boys’ head Malcolm Williams fired over death of Enoch Mpianzi

The Gauteng education department has issued the principal of Parktown Boys’ High School a notice of dismissal relating to the death of Enoch Mpianzi.

The department confirmed that it had served the notice on principal Malcolm Williams on Monday.

Mpianzi drowned at a school camp earlier in 2020.

“It is alleged that [Williams] undertook or caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyathi Bush River Break in Brits for grade 8 orientation camp without prior approval,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Monday.

“The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all learners who went to [the] excursion was maintained.

“The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the learners by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of safety measures, in that he failed to ensure that all learners who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets, which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi.”

TimesLIVE