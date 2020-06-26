National / Education NEWS ANALYSIS: Challenge awaits schools with millions expected back next month There have already been several Covid-19 outbreaks at schools, even though only two grades have returned BL PREMIUM

Amid several Covid-19 outbreaks in schools across SA, a bigger challenge awaits when millions more pupils are expected to return to classrooms next month.

This is as the number of coronavirus infections increases and the pandemic is expected to hit its peak in SA.