Court to hear Maimane's application for independent monitors at schools One South Africa Movement accuses the state of choosing 'profit over people' by moving from level 4

The government is to face the latest in a series of court challenges to its Covid-19 lockdown decisions on Thursday, but instead of defending allegedly irrational regulations, it will be seeking to justify its decision to further relax the lockdown and reopen SA’s schools.

A full bench of the high court in Pretoria, including judge president Dunstan Mlambo and judges Jody Kollapen and Raylene Keightley, have set aside two days to hear the case brought by Mmusi Maimane and his One South Africa Movement — in which the former DA leader accuses the state of choosing “profit over people” by moving from alert level 4 to 3.