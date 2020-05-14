Angie Motshekga puts off announcement on plan to reopen schools

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has delayed Thursday’s planned announcement about when schools will reopen, saying she still has to determine whether provincial education departments are ready to do so.

At issue is whether provincial education departments have put the necessary measures in place to convince teacher unions that schools are a safe workplace that can fulfil the hygiene and social distancing protocols set out by the education department.

The minister has run into stiff opposition from teacher unions, who say schools will not be ready to safely open on the June 1 target date she has proposed and have advised their members not to return to work. Teachers were due to return to schools on Monday, May 18, ahead of the phased return of learners, starting with grades 12 and 7 on June 1. But many schools have not received deliveries of masks or sanitisers.