Want an edge in business? Apply for the Wits Business School PDBA degree now

Calling all ambitious graduates and motivated professionals. Do you want to grow your career and personal development? Are you ready to drive the socio-economic regeneration of SA and the continent?

In 2019, StatsSA reported a 31% unemployment rate among graduates under the age of 24. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum in its Future of Jobs report has highlighted leadership, critical thinking and problem solving as key skills needed to compete and be relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Why then choose Wits Business School? Now more than ever, it is important for young South Africans to develop skills that will help them carve out their own future.

Give yourself the edge with a Wits Business School Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration (PDBA), a one-year programme designed to improve your business skills while you’re working.

What is the Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration?

The Wits Business School PDBA is a one-year, part-time general business qualification (NQF level 8) that will give you a broad understanding of the world of business.

With its flexible structure, you can keep working while you study and empower yourself with management and leadership skills.

What will you learn?

“The programme offers a solid foundation in all aspects of business, giving you the tools and confidence that you need to successfully manage or start a business,” say professor Gregory Lee, PDBA programme director.

The programme focuses on five key themes:

context in Africa, context in SA, sustainability, entrepreneurial action; and critical engagement.

Core courses include:

critical business skills, business law, finance, management and financial accounting, technology and operations management, marketing and sales, people management, entrepreneurship, economy for business, and strategy.

Bindu Cherian, a 2016 PDBA graduate and 2017 MBA candidate, says: “An invaluable component of the PDBA is the knowledge you gain, both in and out of the classroom and through interacting with your classmates. It’s a golden opportunity to network, so grab it with both hands.”

Students who choose the modular format, starting in June, only need to be on campus once every second month, for six to 10 days in a row. This gives you the flexibility to study while you’re working and taking care of your family. If circumstances don’t allow for face-to-face teaching, there will be online options for certain modules.