Curro schools to help Gauteng cope with late 2020 pupil placements

The Gauteng department of education is partnering with private school group Curro to take on late registrations for 2020.

The department says it has also done everything possible to ensure a smooth start to the first day of school on Wednesday. “To mitigate to capacity challenges, we are, administratively, finalising a partnership with Curro to accommodate our children at their schools,” the department announced.

Late registrations are being looked at in terms of the fee structure of Curro schools, compared to that of public schools, and would involve a discounted fee, according to a statement from the department. “We are indebted to Curro for the willingness to assist. We are also interacting with other private schools to assist us.”