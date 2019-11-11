National / Education NEWS ANALYSIS: Can new pilot scheme inject life into colleges? It is hoped the project will alleviate youth unemployment BL PREMIUM

Rolled-up sleeves, a tool kit and a business opportunity — the department of trade & industry’s new pilot project for colleges could be just what SA needs to defuse the time bomb that is youth unemployment.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to provide R6.2m from its middle-income countries’ grant to fund the enterprise development pilot project in four technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in Ekurhuleni, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.