NEWS ANALYSIS: Can new pilot scheme inject life into colleges?
It is hoped the project will alleviate youth unemployment
11 November 2019 - 05:05
Rolled-up sleeves, a tool kit and a business opportunity — the department of trade & industry’s new pilot project for colleges could be just what SA needs to defuse the time bomb that is youth unemployment.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to provide R6.2m from its middle-income countries’ grant to fund the enterprise development pilot project in four technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in Ekurhuleni, the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.