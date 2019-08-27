National / Education

Should books be shelved? Register to join the big library debate

Join UJ’s Cloudebate on Sept 18 to be part of a debate about role of libraries in the internet age

27 August 2019 - 08:29
Sponsored
Be part of the next Cloudebate, titled "Libraries: Should Books Be Shelved?", on September 18 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED/UJ
Be part of the next Cloudebate, titled "Libraries: Should Books Be Shelved?", on September 18 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED/UJ

There is a thing that you put in your pocket, moon bag, duffel bag handbag or even a backpack; a thing that you take with you everywhere you go – even if it’s from the lounge to the kitchen; and which has made many other things, and the people who made them, redundant. 

There’s no need nowadays for video cameras, pagers, wrist watches, maps, books, travel games, torches, home telephones, dictation recorders, cash registers, alarm clocks, answering machines, yellow pages, wallets, keys, dictionaries, radios, newspapers, magazines and pocket calculators.

The pocket-sized device that got rid of them all is the smartphone. There’s a world of disruption behind your every tap, swipe and scroll. 

But has the age of Google and fingertip information accessibility made the library obsolete?

Libraries are repositories of far more than books. They have traditionally been centres where students, as well as disadvantaged or powerless sectors of our communities such as children and the elderly, have been able to avail themselves, for free, of the guidance, courses, magic and peace and quiet that enrich lives and provide a foundation for learning and discovery. 

Are the smartphone, tablet and Kindle about to take all that away? 

If libraries become repositories of electronic information, would they own the material? How will they get around the fact that e-publishers and electronic platforms rigidly restrict the sharing of their material? And if published matter is not shared for free, and without restriction, can the repository in any meaningful sense still be called a library? What if libraries don’t succeed in balancing the commercial and societal pressures of the new digital world? Will they remain relevant and justify any public cost at all? 

Books and their accessibility have always aroused passions and have often been at the forefront of revolutionary thought. Is this debate an instance where books might themselves be the passive subject of change, rather than the active driving force? 

Behind these questions, however, lurk many more. It’s a debate that goes beyond the emotive question whether the physical book, which has been at the heart of the long incubation of modern life, still has a place in our public spaces. There are big implications in this debate too – for teaching and learning, for the society of the future, for tomorrow’s African continent, where knowledge and capacity will remain critical to development.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ), as a leader of probing and innovative academic thought on the continent, is fostering this debate and the questions it generates.

Be part of the next Cloudebates on libraries, and whether books should be shelved, on September 18 2019 when a panel of experts will address these questions.

UJ knows there are passionate views on either side of the question whether libraries can remain relevant – and how. That’s why, at its third Cloudebate of 2019, where this issue will be addressed, everyone is invited.

Register for free to join this virtual debate at www.uj.ac.za/4IR.

Be part of the debate: university education and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

SPONSORED | Join UJ’s Cloudebate on June 5 to take part in a discussion about how universities should be teaching
National
3 months ago

Join the debate: Is the academic thesis obsolete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

SPONSORED | Join UJ's Cloudebate on April 10 to participate in a conversation about academic research
National
4 months ago

Tomorrow’s technology in SA: watch UJ’s Cloudebates online

SPONSORED | If you missed UJ’s Cloudebates, you can watch them online
National
8 months ago

Tune into a UJ cloud-based debate on the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s effect on children

SPONSORED | University of Johannesburg to host panel discussion on whether new tech is bringing about the demise of childhood
National
10 months ago

Attend UJ’s cloud-based debates on the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s effect on our society

SPONSORED | The University of Johannesburg is hosting three cloud-based debates between September and November – and you’re invited
National
11 months ago

This article was paid for by the University of Johannesburg.

Most read

1.
SA must stop attacks on foreign truckers, says ...
National
2.
Aarto will not be used to enforce e-toll ...
National
3.
​WATCH: Why Sars is worried about a tax revolt
National
4.
Watson family calls for independent probe after ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.