Eastern Cape ECD centres face onslaught from provincial government

The Eastern Cape’s early childhood development (ECD) centres are caught between a rock and a hard place after the social development department admitted to delays in processing salary payments that have forced many centres across the province to close shop.

On the other hand, the provincial education department is cracking the whip on unregistered centres and has closed seven so far, a move that has resulted in 800 pupils being outside the doors of learning. That number is expected to rise.

The province has been plagued by years of poor service delivery and maladministration, with the auditor-general Kimi Makwetu announcing in June that the former homeland was the worst in SA for irregular expenditure.

Makwetu said irregular expenditure stood at more than R7.2bn for the 2017/2018 financial year, adding that the province's cumulative irregular expenditure stood at R25.5bn.

Unemployment and poverty

The Eastern Cape is also battling a high rate of unemployment and poverty, with education seen as having the potential to eradicate the dehumanising scourge.

In May President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his key ally and ANC provincial boss Oscar Mabuyane as premier, to drive his reform agenda and turn around the ailing, largely rural province.

The province allocated more than R3bn to the social development department for the 2019/2020 financial year. However, the department admitted that glitches meant that payments could not be made timeously to nonprofit organisations (NPOs) running the ECD centres.

Business Day understands that this has resulted in a shutdown of the centres across the provinces as teachers/practitioners have not been paid their salaries for six months.

Of the department’s R3.02bn budget, R219m was put aside to implement ECD programmes.

Ramaphosa mentioned during his state of the nation address in February that over 700,000 children accessed early childhood education in the previous financial year. He said the government wanted to establish a “firm foundation” for a comprehensive ECD programme that was an integral part of the SA education system.

“This year we will migrate responsibility for ECD centres from social development to basic education, and proceed with the process towards two years of compulsory ECD for all children before they enter Grade 1,” he said in his February speech.

In the Eastern Cape, however, provincial education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said they had closed seven centres so far, with the number of affected pupils “not above 800”.

The number is likely to rise as “we are closing all the unregistered schools within our province in protection of our children’s future”. The department has even established a task team to deal with the issue, she said.

Mboxela noted that all possible measures were put in place before “totally closing down all the schools”, which was a last resort. “We only close a school after the leadership of that school (has) not heeded the call by our government of respecting the South African Schools Act on registering a school. We have also established a task team which is meant to deal with this matter [in its] entirety.”

Yusuf Cassim, the DA shadow education MEC, said the closing down of the centres started in January. On Tuesday he sent written questions to education MEC Fundile Gade to “ascertain the extent of the problem as it affects our nursery schools in the province”.

Gade denied they had closed centres in the province, saying: “I suspect [you are referring] to the ones that belong to the social development department. I don’t have a report about a closure of even one ECD centre.”