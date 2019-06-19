Studying business coaching can improve the rate of start-up success for hopeful entrepreneurs

Executive coaching is still an emerging field and is currently not regulated. There are, however, a number of organisations, or bodies, that are working hard to “professionalise” the industry, such as the International Coach Federation (ICF) and Coaches and Mentors of South Africa (COMENSA), among others.

WBS was the first business school in SA to be affiliated to the global Graduate School Alliance for Education in Coaching (GSAEC), a leading body that provides very specific guidelines and standards of practice. This makes the WBS MM-BEC qualification uphold not only high academic standards but also professional standards.

Recognising that executive coaching requires a depth of understanding of both individual and business, the MM-BEC encompasses the psychological theory underpinning coaching, as well as business principles and organisational development.

“Studies show that individuals who have been coached become more confident and manage their businesses better, thus improving the performance of their businesses, whether as entrepreneurs or executives,” says Dr Msimango-Galawe.

“The terms coaching and mentoring are used interchangeably, but they are both about support, development and improvement of the individual and by extension, their businesses or careers.”

While still considered an emerging field, business and executive coaching is evolving fast around the world. Most large corporates have recognised that coaching is worth the investment and are willing to pay coaches to ensure that their executives deliver or perform.

As an entrepreneur at heart, however, Dr Msimango-Galawe’s passion is to better understand how coaching can support, develop and improve the performance of small business owners.

“Entrepreneurship is complex and difficult. Having a body of qualified coaches/mentors who have a solid foundation in the practice and theory of coaching is one thing that I believe can make our entrepreneurship ecosystem in SA function better. It may not be the whole answer, but it is definitely one of the ways we can improve the rate of start-up success.”

Applications for the January 2020 intake of the Master of Management in Business and Executive Coaching are open.

This article was paid for by the Wits Business School.