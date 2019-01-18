Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College

For many young South Africans, the possibility of achieving their matric certificate is a given. They have been set up for success with every educational resource and the support to do so. However, for a vast number of eager learners, this is not a reality.

The instant the matric results are released, it’s a cause for celebration and, sometimes, disappointment. The promise of hopeful matriculants applying for entry into tertiary institutions and living out their dream careers is overshadowed by the numerous learners who did not achieve a pass.

Often, these learners are discouraged and give up on the chance of ever completing high school. The stigma that surrounds learners who haven’t made the cut is a contributing factor to why more of them don’t look for opportunities that will allow them to rewrite their matric and improve their results. That’s where Damelin Correspondence College is aiming to change a shared, ingrained opinion.

Share the positivity

The most common deterrent to learners who did not achieve a matric pass on the first attempt is the negativity and embarrassment they encounter from their families and communities. It can be difficult to accept the fact that you have not lived up to the standards imposed on you, however more needs to be done to destigmatise failing on the first try. It should be viewed as an opportunity to acknowledge weaknesses and turn them into strengths. Learners should never feel as if though there are no options available to them. Matric rewrites should be normalised and viewed as an encouraging step towards self-improvement.

Challenges faced by the education system

The South African government has experienced many setbacks in providing education to underprivileged children in rural areas. From the shortage of educators to the delay in delivery of textbooks, these issues are at the forefront of a failing education system. Even in public schools in the city, the constant shifting of the curriculum, and lack of basic amenities and learning resources are contributing factors that hinder learner performance.

The circumstances surrounding weak educational progress need to be changed. More commitment is required from local government and the relevant bodies to ensure that educators are equipped to teach subjects at the level of instruction. South African youth need to feel engaged throughout their schooling in order to inspire ambition for further education.