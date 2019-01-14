Study at INTEC College to become a certified childcare professional

“If we are to break the cycle of poverty, we need to educate the children of the poor.” – President Cyril Ramaphosa, State of the Nation 2018

Working mums are more prominent in the current modern family unit, but early-childhood development benefits the growth of children in their most formative years.

A 2016 article by Stats SA highlighted the importance of early-childhood development as well as the number of children who could benefit from it.

Key points included:

“The first 1,000 days in a child’s life could hold the key to unlocking his/her lifelong potential. By the age of five, almost 90% of a child’s brain will be developed. These are the formative years where factors such as adequate healthcare, good nutrition, good quality childcare and nurturing, a clean and safe environment, early learning and stimulation will, to a large extent, influence his/her future as an adult.”

“According to a new report released by Stats SA based on the findings of the General Household Survey data, early childhood development in SA, 2016, there were close to 7.2m children aged 0–6 in SA in 2016. The report focuses on the latest evidence in early childhood development of children aged 0–6.”

During these years, external factors play a pivotal role in moulding a child’s behaviour pattern. Cognitive processes and social interaction influence mental and emotional development.

But despite the urgent need for educare, SA must still overcome the hurdle of accessibility. A lack of cooperation between the public and private sphere has prevented the adequate provision of services in preparatory schools.

Another major factor is affordability, creating an issue for parents who want to send their kids for educare but simply cannot afford it. Costs are not regulated and, as such, are often high. A lack of trained staff and unregistered creches are other issues to be addressed.