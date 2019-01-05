“The Western Cape government has always maintained that indicators of quality go well beyond the overall pass rate‚” said the MEC.

“We focus on the quality of the passes and the retention of as many learners as possible in the school system so that we can ensure the best possible opportunities for our young people.”

The MEC was also critical of the basic education department for its failure to disclose results according to the “inclusive basket of criteria” it had used unofficially for two years.

“This factors in other indicators of success such as mathematics‚ physical science and bachelor passes‚ in addition to the retention of learners‚” she said.

“We believe that this is a far more accurate representation of success than a league table.”

More than 41‚000 of the 50‚754 matrics in the Western Cape passed‚ and Schäfer said the pass rate in the poorest schools had risen from 57.5% in 2009 to 70.5%.

“I am especially proud that the Western Cape achieved an increase in the percentage of bachelor’s passes‚ with 42.3% of learners achieving this quality pass.