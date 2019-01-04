SA’s high drop-out rate puts matric pass rate closer to 40%, says DA

“The minister admits that retention should be part of the measure for matric, but conveniently forgets this each January when it’s time to release matric results. The role of the new Multiple Exam Opportunity (MEO) on this year’s marks is also striking. The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape all had over 15% of their candidates writing only some of their exams in November 2018, with the rest in May/June [2019]."

Marchesi raised concerns that these learners may not go on to complete their remaining exams.

“When we asked the basic education director-general earlier this year how many of these learners actually finished their second batch of exams, he couldn’t tell us.

“If these learners aren’t finishing their exams, they are just being dropped from the system to inflate provincial pass rates. So, not only are learners dropping out or getting stuck before matric, we now have the potential to lose thousands of learners who don’t complete the MEO,” said Marchesi.

NGO Equal Education (EE) also questioned the pass rate in a statement released before the results came out.