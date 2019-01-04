National / Education

Check your 2018 matric results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website

04 January 2019 - 06:10 Staff writer

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams.

>> Click here to check your matric results

How it works: Enter your exam number (or sign in if you registered on the site) to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

The results are brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands like Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.

The matric class of 2018 have achieved a pass rate of 78.2%‚ an increase from 75.1% in the previous year. 

In total, 790,843 pupils wrote the 2018 exams, made up of full-time and part-time candidates. It was the fourth-largest cohort of matrics to register for final exams.

Please note: Western Cape results will be published on our results website this Saturday at 5am.

More on this topic

Pass rate of 78.2% for class of 2018 matrics

The matric class of 2018 performed better than the class of 2017
National
16 hours ago

IEB 2018 matric results are out: check yours now

Here's how to get instant access to your results
National
1 day ago

IEB matric pass rate hits 98.92%

The 2018 results for the Independent Examinations Board are slightly up on 2017’s 98.76%
National
1 day ago

Angie Motshekga congratulates 2018 matrics, but highlights challenges

Students who performed well did so through hard work, not ‘praying’, the basic education minister notes
National
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
SA’s high drop-out rate puts matric pass rate ...
National / Education
2.
Check your 2018 matric results now
National / Education
3.
The real — falling — matric pass rate signals ...
National / Education
4.
Pass rate of 78.2% for class of 2018 matrics
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.