Naledi Pandor confident of smooth start to 2019 academic year

NSFAS said on Tuesday that it had received 262,658 applications for funding since it opened applications for the 2019 academic year on September 1, and had so far evaluated more than 150,000 of them. The deadline for application is the end of November.

Pandor said universities had a limited capacity to absorb students, set out in their five-year enrolment plans. Ideally more school leavers should choose to study at Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) colleges.

“I am concerned about the need to expand the system, but we should do so with care, both with regards to institutions and with regard to where SA needs to grow its skills base,” she said.

She acknowledged that TVET colleges needed to improve the quality of the education they provided, saying many young people saw them as a “cul de sac”.

Research published in 2015 by the Swiss-SA Co-operation Initiative found grade 12 leavers were just as likely to get a job as TVET college graduates with a three-year National Certificate Vocational course qualification without work experience.

Pandor said SA was not producing enough artisans to meet industry’s needs. “For example, we still tend to think of artisans in terms of traditional trades and don’t look sufficiently at new opportunities in ICT. ,” she said.

The National Development Plan says SA should be producing at least 30,000 artisans a year by 2030, she said.

The DA’s shadow minister on higher education and training Belinda Bozzoli said information provided to her by industry suggested SA needed to produce 60,000 artisans a year.

