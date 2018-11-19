No experience needed for entry-level government jobs, says Ayanda Dlodlo
The government plans to change public-service regulations to allow for recruitment in all entry-level posts in the public service without prior experience in its effort to address high youth unemployment.
The focus of recruitment will in future be on minimum academic qualifications.
The amended regulations to remove what the public service and administration department says are "unnecessary barriers to entry into the public service" will take effect from April 1 2019. They will also provide a platform for new graduates to acquire work experience.
Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo said in a statement on Monday that the changes would not remove professional requirements in fields such as engineering and medicine.
“This exercise will be structured in such a way that it does not compromise the professional and technical requirements for various fields. All we want to do is to streamline career paths and align skills which will make the public service fit for purpose” she said.
The minister was determined to introduce a paperless administration across the public service. To achieve this, an e-recruitment system would be rolled out from next month. A digital job application form would be introduced, but paper applications would still be accepted from those who did not have access to the internet.
The decision to create a digital application form was in response to job seekers' complaints about the cumbersome and unaffordable nature of the paper-application process.
“As government, we are concerned that we took long to evolve in this process, resulting in young people, who mostly are techno savvy, enduring the burden of incurring unnecessary costs when applying for positions in the public service. The world has moved on and the public service needs to keep up and embrace the digital age in all its processes,” the minister said.
The department would engage with local authorities to expedite the infrastructure rollout for wi-fi hotspots in all municipalities. ensorl@businesslive.co.za
