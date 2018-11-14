Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R10,000
You’ve done the hard work – now it’s time to claim your matric fame by using our matric exams website, brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands like Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.
If you’re writing matric in 2018, click on http://matric.sowetanlive.co.za right now to sign up – it's quick and easy.
Once you have signed up, you can create a quick profile using your matric exam number. You can also upload a picture of yourself and tell us about your dreams for the future, along with other details.
Want to keep studying after finishing matric?
We’ve even tossed in a cash prize of R10,000 to sweeten the deal for one lucky matriculant!
When the results are released, we will link your result to your profile so that your achievement is no longer an anonymous number but something special linked to you and your plans.
You can share it, boast about it or print it out and keep it for the future.
We’ll even throw in some surprises for special achievements like multiple distinctions.
You can only register a profile until January 3 2019 – the day before most of the National Senior Certificate results are released.
Please sign in or register to comment.