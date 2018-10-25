Unions pan council’s plan to reregister teachers

Teacher unions have panned the plan by the SA Council of Educators to require teachers to reregister every three years, saying it is impractical and won’t help improve the standard of teaching.

Instead, they want the council to focus on updating its register and removing people who are unfit to teach, such as those found guilty of misconduct.

The council told parliament on Tuesday that it wants to scrap the current system, which allows a teacher to register for life. It wants to institute a system in which teachers will have to apply to reregister every three years, linking it to a requirement that they earn at least 150 ‘‘continuing professional teacher development’’ points during this period.

SA’s biggest teacher union, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), opposes the plan. “Our view is that teachers should maintain their registration for life and only lose it [sic] if found guilty of misconduct,” Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said on Thursday. The council does not have the capacity to regularly reregister SA’s teachers, she said.

There are about 450,000 teachers in the country, of which 255,000 belong to Sadtu.

“We are not convinced by the reasoning behind reregistration,” said Basil Manuel, executive director of the second-biggest union in the sector, the National Professional Teacher’s Organisation of SA (Naptosa). “There is no example of this in industry at large, and nowhere else in the world do people have to reregister [as teachers]."

The council "hasn’t even managed to get all the teachers we have registered. How do they hope to repeat that every year?” he said. Naptosa has about 70,000 members.

The Public Servants Association, which has about 10,000 members who are teachers, said it had not been consulted on the proposal and first heard about it in the media. “Reregistering 450,000 teachers will be an administrative nightmare and won’t make a substantive difference to the quality of teaching,” said the association's assistant GM, Leon Gilbert.

