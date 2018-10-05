India lends helping hand to TVET college

Representatives of the Indian government and higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor have been discussing this problem and are ready to unveil the fruits of their collaboration: India will open a centre for artisan skills at a TVET college in a pilot project that could end with a similar venture in every province.

India’s high commissioner, Ruchira Kamboj, says the idea emerged during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to SA in 2016. Her country has been "opening up" and, as part of this, the Indian government wanted to offer a joint project to SA. Both countries are Brics members, but the joint project also marks a unique confluence of important dates, says Kamboj: Nelson Mandela’s 100th anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th anniversary and the silver jubilee of India forging diplomatic ties with SA in 1993.

In SA, says Kamboj, Indian engineers are designing the telescope manager, the brains of the Square Kilometre Array in the Karoo.

India’s had a growth rate of 8.2% in 2017, is the world’s fastest-growing major economy, and analysts say this will be sustained for years.

The country plans to become the third-largest economy by 2025.

India wants to extend its niche IT offerings to the continent under its Pan-African e-Network programme launched in 2009. It aims to connect all AU countries through an undersea cable and satellites, with priority given to educational and health services.

In the second phase, three universities and hospitals in SA are set to join the programme.