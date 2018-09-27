Basic education moving at a snail’s pace in meeting school targets

The department of basic education’s Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative (Asidi) is moving at a snail’s pace, according to its latest annual report.

Worse still, the department has barely dented the goals it set in its annual performance plan — completing only 12 out of the 115 targeted schools in 2017/2018.

Just 29 schools out of 257 were provided with sanitation; 43 out of 344 got water; and 134 out of 620 got electricity during the period under review.

"Without a safe and conducive learning environment, it is impossible for learners to perform to the best of their abilities, and the department of basic education has effectively robbed children of bright futures and limits their right to learn," said DA shadow minister for basic education Nomsa Marchesi.

"The department blames implementing agencies, but it continues to use them," she said.