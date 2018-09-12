The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has called for the immediate resumption of academic activities at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) with exams fast approaching.

"We demand an immediate opening of campuses to resume with academic activities and an immediate review of [the] academic calendar since students were affected by the protests‚" said the league’s spokesperson Freddy Khoza on Wednesday.

On Monday, the university opted to suspend academic activities until further notice due to ongoing violence at the North and South campuses. Activities were initially suspended on August 24 after third-year student Katlego Monareng was shot dead during unrest that erupted after disputed Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.

Students have since embarked on several protests‚ demanding justice for the slain student.

"Due to the volatility of the situation and the risk to the safety of staff and students‚ the university had no choice but to come to this decision‚ which aims to normalise the situation at the institution‚" said spokesperson Willa de Ruyter on Monday.

Despite the indefinite suspension of academic activities‚ De Ruyter said that year-end examinations would start as scheduled on November 12.

The ANCYL said it was opposed to violent protests. "We are anti-violent acts that seek to reverse the gains of progress registered by the university. We condemn the burning of university property."

It called for an immediate revocation of suspension letters sent to students who have been identified as being responsible for damage on campus. The university has obtained a court interdict to prevent further damage to campus property.