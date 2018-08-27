National / Education

Student aid scheme boss Steven Zwane suspended

27 August 2018 - 19:22 Nico Gous
Steven Zwane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Steven Zwane. Picture: SUPPLIED

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) suspended its executive officer Steven Zwane with immediate effect on Monday evening.

"The suspension follows allegations of maladministration against Mr Zwane. To ensure fairness and allow the process to proceed uninhibited‚ Mr Zwane has been relieved from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation‚" NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said.

The statement added that administrator Randall Carolissen was currently reviewing governance at NSFAS.

"This is in line with the ministerial mandate to oversee the management‚ governance‚ and administration of the entity. This includes all necessary forensic and other investigations currently underway."

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor appointed Carolissen as the NSFAS administrator on August 21.

Zwane’s suspension came just weeks after Sizwe Nxasana resigned as NSFAS chairperson.

Why Sizwe Nxasana quit student aid scheme

Resignation of Sizwe Nxasana and decision to place NSFAS under administration is a textbook case of how not to manage policy change
Features
4 days ago

Student aid scheme to get administrator amid funding delays and IT flaws

About 75,000 students have still not been allocated funds by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme for 2018, with the DA putting the blame on ...
National
10 days ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is there a doctor in the house? NSFAS is in a critical condition

The student aid scheme is the single most important embarrassment in the management of higher education since democracy
News
11 days ago

PETER BRUCE: What Cyril Ramaphosa can learn from Sizwe Nxasana’s NSFAS exit

Business is still willing to help a responsible state — but the loss of someone of Nxasana’s stature, integrity and passion is a sharp ...
News
10 days ago

